Armenia’s gross international reserves increase by 361.2 million USD

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s gross international reserves amounted to 2 billion 200.3 million USD by December, 2016. “Armenpress” reports, citing the data released by CB Armenia, this number amounted to 1 billion and 839.1 USD in November. The increase in December against November amounted to 361.2 million USD.

The share of foreign assets in freely convertible currency in the gross international reserves amounted to 2 billion and 196.8 million USD, while Special Drawing Right of the International Monetary Fund amounted to 3.5 million USD.

By the end of December 2014 Armenia’s gross international reserves amounted to 1 billion and 489.3 million USD, by the end of 2015 this number rose to 1 billion and 771.2 million USD.