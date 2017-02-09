Diaspora Armenians driving force of SMEs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora Armenians are involved in nearly 70% of SMEs of Armenia, Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan told during a round-table discussion with the participation of Diaspora Armenian investors. She noted that arriving in their fatherland Diaspora Armenians create new jobs and bring with them managerial skills and innovative solutions. “We have invited here representatives of not only big business but also SMEs to introduce to them the components of the economic policy recently embraced by the Armenian Government”, “Armenpress” reports Hranush Hakobyan saying.

She noted Diaspora Armenians are ready to come and start a business in Armenia. “It’s clear for all of us that Armenia’s economic policy emphasizes assistance to investments and, why not, free economic zones are established in Armenia open for our compatriots”, the Minister said.