Kingdom of Netherlands salutes strengthening of Armenia-EU relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and the Netherlands Edward Nalbandian and Bert Koenders have exchanged messages on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Press service of the MFA Armenia informed ARMENPRESS that Minister Nalbandian noted in his message that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries promoted the centuries-old relations of the two peoples to a state level. During the past 25 years the Kingdom of the Netherlands became one of the key supporters of economic and democratic reforms in Armenia. Armenia’s FM highly appreciates the cooperation with the Netherlands based on mutual respect and confidence covering numerous aspects, including partnership in international organizations, political dialogue, inter-parliamentary cooperation, cultural and academic exchange programs.

Minister Bert Koenders highly appreciated the bilateral relations in his message, which have deepened during years and are evidenced by productive bilateral visits and political dialogue. The Foreign Minister of the Netherlands notes that the two countries collaborate in the sidelines of a number of international organizations and in many other spheres. Koenders salutes strengthening of Armenia-EU relations and expresses the support of the Netherlands to the current efforts aimed at further developing the cooperation between Armenia and the EU in the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership.