Performance review of PM’s assignments to be summarized by March

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The performance reviews of the Prime Minister’s assignments to ministries and state agencies will be summarized in the end of February, PM Karapetyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The PM once again urged the Cabinet members to draw special attention to the task on effectively using the potential of the Armenian Diaspora.

“We have great potential in that field, which we aren’t using. We must be able to maximally use the existing potential in all fields, including attraction of investments, healthcare, agriculture and administration culture”, he said.