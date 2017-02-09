Critically wounded NKR soldier airlifted to Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. NKR serviceman Koryun Kirakosyan, who was wounded by Azerbaijani fire on February 8 in the direction of Martakert, is being airlifted to Yerevan’s Central Military Hospital. Kirakosyan remains in critical condition, the Stepanakert military hospital told ARMENPRESS.

As result of Azerbaijani ceasefire violations on February 8, 38 year old NKR soldier Gegham Manukyan was killed and 19 year old Koryun Kirakosyan was seriously wounded.