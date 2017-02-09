Price preference up to 15% no longer to be applied in case of EAEU goods

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Government made a change on the Procurement Law, which aims to create equal conditions for the economic entities participating in the procurement process, reports “Armenpress”.

During the Government’s February 9 session, Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan said by this change in case of up to 70 million procurement, the price preference up to 15% will no longer be applied in case of supply of EAEU production goods (previously the preference was given to the EAEU production even if they were expensive by 15%).

“Removing the price preference is a right approach with several arguments. The experience of the whole world shows that giving a price preference is not a right tool, this will hinder to boost the local production”, the Minister said.

It is necessary to consider the fact that Armenia is an EAEU member state and the EAEU contingent liabilities are such that it is impossible to select only the local producer. “Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz producers must also use this 15%”, Vardan Aramyan said.