Armenia’s PM cancels visit of Deputy Chief of Police to Belarus
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan cancelled the visit of Deputy Chief of Police Vardan Yeghiazaryan to Belarus, reports “Armenpress”.
The PM’s decision is posted in e-gov.am.
According to the PM’s February 7 decision, Vardan Yeghiazaryan must have paid a working visit to Belarus to take part in the ceremonies dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Belarus Police from March 2 to 5, 2017.
