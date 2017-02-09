Government to receive proposal on boosting economic component of foreign representations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan tasked the ministers of foreign affairs and economic development & investments to form a joint working group within a week and present specific proposals on defining indications and targets of economic works carried out by Armenia’s Ambassadors in foreign countries.

“It’s necessary to view the assignment in the context of economic interests and potential of the states where we have Embassy presence”, he said.

The PM also added that recently they have discussed boosting the economic component in the diplomatic representations of Armenia with the ministry of foreign affairs.