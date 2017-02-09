Economist says Russia-Georgia transportation deal on South Ossetia and Abkhazia is important for Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Economist Tatul Manaseryan told ARMENPRESS the benefit of Armenia is obvious in the decision on initiating the agreement between Russia and Georgia aimed at developing the transportation communication through Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Manaseryan was commenting on the agreement between Russian deputy minister of foreign affairs Grigori Karasin and Georgian PM’s special representative for Moscow Zurab Abashidze, under which the agreement “On trading corridors” signed back in 2011 will be initiated. Manaseryan said the agreement is very important for Armenia in terms of strategy, because it is isolated.

“In terms of transport communication it is a strategic priority for Armenia. I would say Armenia is a third party, although de-jure it is. This agreement reflects our vital interests. I think the ongoing geopolitical changes, especially at the stage of lifting the Iranian sanctions, the reality becomes obvious that Armenia has an alternative, the thing which has negatively impacted our economy for many years was the tension of Russian-Georgian relations itself”, he said.

He didn’t rule out that this fact was grounds to activate Armenia’s northern direction even more.

During the Karasin-Abashidze meeting on February 8 in Prague, Karasin said not only Russia and Georgia are stakeholders in initiating the agreement, but also Armenia.