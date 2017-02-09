Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

President Sargsyan holds consultation with National Security Council members


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Chairman of the National Security Council (NSC), on February 8 held a consultation with the members of the National Security Council, press service of the President’s Office told “Armenpress”.

The NSC 2017 action plan created based on the proposals of the NSC members, as well as current issues were included in the discussion agenda. 



