Armenia’s human rights advocates say Lapshin’s extradition to Baku is not legitimate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s human rights advocates raise the issue that the extradition of Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan is not legitimate.

The extradition was carried out with gross violations of international rights.

Larisa Alaverdyan, executive director of the “Against Legal Arbitrariness” NGO told a press conference in “Armenpress” that the UN model contract has one norm which says such transfer is unacceptable and prohibited.

“It is written there that when there is a suspicion that the person will not be properly protected and can face tortures, he/she must not be extradited”, Alaverdyan said, stating that the right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression is enshrined in the legislations of Belarus and Azerbaijan. This means, that both countries are not only ignoring the international norms, but also the articles of their own Constitutions.

Simon Babayan – Director of the School of Advocates, said Azerbaijan accuses Lapshin on two criminal acts. The first one are those statements that Azerbaijan views as against to its territorial integrity. The second one is that Azerbaijan considers Nagorno Karabakh as its part and considers entering this territory as illegal crossing of borders.

“We have two problems here: first of all, the Kishinev Convention defines a principle according to which the act, which Azerbaijan considers as criminal and demands that person from any country, must also be considered as criminal according to the legislation of that country, in this case, the act must be considered as criminal according to the Belarus legislation as well”, Simon Babayan said.

He said Nagorno Karabakh is not part of Azerbaijan, moreover, Lapshin visited Karabakh from Armenia’s border. Thus, his visit to Karabakh cannot be considered as criminal.

“If the international community doesn’t take respective measures, this could be a bad precedent”, he said, adding that it is necessary to present the Azerbaijani actions in the European Court of Human Rights.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service, Ria Novosti reported.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

A news correspondent reported from the airport that Lapshin is in a serious mental condition and he didn’t respond to the questions of journalists.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.

Belarus police arrested Alexander Lapshin on December 15, 2016 in Minsk. Lapshin, a Russian and Israeli citizen, resides in Moscow and writes for the famous Russian Travel Blog. He is wanted by Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno Karabakh in 2011, 2012 and 2016, and criticizing Azerbaijan’s policy in his blog.

Baku demanded the extradition of Lapshin from Belarus.

Earlier it was reported that the Deputy Prosecutor General of Belarus has made a decision to uphold the request of Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor on extraditing Citizen of Russia and Israel Alexander Lapshin, who is wanted for violating Articles 281.2 and 318.2 of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on February 3 : “Belarus has no grounds to not extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan”. He said the issue will be solved based on law and international agreements.

The Russian foreign ministry said it is inadmissible to extradite Russian citizens to third countries.