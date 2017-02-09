RPA electoral lists to be clarified at Executive Body’s session on February 11

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The proportional and regional lists of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be clarified after the Executive Body’s upcoming session on February 11, RPA faction MP, member of the RPA Executive Body Samvel Nikoyan told reporters at the Parliament, reports “Armenpress”.

“All issued will be clarified on Saturday at the Executive Body’s session. Both closed and open proportional lists are formed under the decision of the Executive Body”, he said.

Asked whether he wants to be in the Parliament in future, Nikoyan said he will talk about his wishes after the session.

Armenia’s Parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties and party alliances must submit applications for election participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.