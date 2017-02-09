RPA faction MP Ruben Hovsepyan not to take part in parliamentary election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Ruben Hovsepyan will not take part in the upcoming parliamentary election in Armenia, reports “Armenpress”.

He told reporters that he terminates to be engaged in legislative activity. “But this doesn’t mean that I leave politics. I will stay in the political field”, he said, assuring that this is his personal decision rather than the RPA.

MP Hovsepyan also ruled out the possibility to join other party. “Don’t ask me questions like this. I will not join any other party. I will remain a member of the Republican Party”, he said.

Armenia’s Parliamentary election will be held on April 2, 2017. The election campaign will launch on March 5. The parties and party alliances must submit applications for election participation to the Central Electoral Commission until February 16, and the regional and proportional lists from February 16 to 26.