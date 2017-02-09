Finance minister says involvement of additional debt isn’t dangerous

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. As long as the state has a deficit within its tax-budgetary policy, obviously the source for expenditure covering is involvement of debt, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said, commenting on the 350 million USD which Armenia is due to take.

“If your savings are less than your investments, naturally you have to use external savings or take debt. This is an axiomatic truth”, Aramyan said, adding debt isn’t dangerous, it’s been talked about numerous times, by relative indicators Armenia is among countries having little debt burden. Regarding the obligatory repayment of Armenia of over 500 million USD from the total debt until 2020, the minister said the deadline might be postponed.

“There is the “thumb” rule adopted worldwide. It is the strategy of debt management, and it exists around the world, it’s not like you are obliged to repay the entire debt. Perhaps we’ll repay a part of the 500 million by 2020, and the other part maybe will get postponed”, he said.