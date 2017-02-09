Denying yesterday’s massacres means to let such massacres happen tomorrow - François Hollande

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Denying yesterday’s massacres means to let such massacres happen tomorrow, French President François Hollande said at the annual dinner of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France, commenting on the French Constitution Council's recognition of provisions on criminalizing the denial of genocides in the law on “Citizenship and equality” as unconstitutional, Nouvelles d'Armenie reported.

“I welcome the quality of work carried out by Jean-Paul Costas who was the author of changes in the law on “Citizenship and equality”, the French President said. He said it is necessary to continue taking steps since the fight on this issue is not a one step, rather is a fight for truth. Hollande recalled that a mission has been created by the Co-Chairmanship of French Najat Vallaud-Belkacem and historian Vincent Duclert which aims to declare a single memorial day for all genocides, war crimes, including the Armenian Genocide.

Talking about the Armenian-French relations, Hollande recalled that in 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France. “I have invited President Sargsyan to pay an official visit to Paris which will be held on March 8. This will be a chance to discuss economic, cultural relations, as well as university cooperation. We will also discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict since France has a special responsibility in this issue. This conflict solution is an urgent issue”, the French President said.

Hollande highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community of France. “Here we are talking about the best part of France since you are the best of France. Even after May I will always be with you since I have always been. I will not have the same responsibility, instead I will have the same beliefs”, he said.