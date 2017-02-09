Decrease of transfers to Armenia linked with fluctuations in Russia’s economy – economist explains

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The remittances in Armenia are gradually decreasing.

According the data of the Central Bank of Armenia, the transfers to Armenia in 2016 comprised 1 billion 532 million 882 thousand USD, whereas this number of 2015 was 1 billion 631 million 659 thousand USD. In 2014 the transfers amounted to 2 billion 123 million 615 thousand USD, and in 2013 they comprised 2 billion 302 million 336 thousand USD.

Moreover, the majority of transfers is sent from Russia, which as well is decreasing annually. The monetary funds sent from Russia in 2016 comprised 896 million 916 thousand USD, in 2015 they were 1 billion 8 million 635 thousand USD, and in 2014 the number was 1 billion 554 million 851 thousand USD, while in 2013 it again increased reaching to 1 billion 727 million 945 thousand USD.

However, the transfers sent from US certainly increased: in 2016 they amounted to 176 million 569 thousand USD, in 2015 the number was 177 million 797 thousand USD, in 2014 155 million 685 thousand USD, and in 2013 it was 152 million 745 thousand USD.

“Armenpress” talked to economist Vilen Khachatryan to clarify the reasons of decline. He said the major part of transfer flows to Armenia is connected with the Russian economy, and any negative phenomenon in Russia’s economy can also impact Armenia’s economy.

“If we compare 2016 and 2015, no significant difference was recorded in the Russian economy, however, the transfers continue decreasing. This speaks about the fact that there is an outflow of labor from Armenia, and those people, who must have sent transfers to their relatives, prefer to invite them for working with them. In other words, people living in Armenia have to migrate instead of receiving transfers from abroad and earn money there. From the other hand, those who send transfers also face problems”, he said.

Coming to the increase of transfer volume from US, the economist said the US economy has certain development trends, and we can say it runs a high dollar policy. “Dollar appreciates in the global economy, and it becomes beneficial to transfer dollar to other country”, the economist said.