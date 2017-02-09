March 3, birthday of Alexander Mantashev, declared as Businessman Day in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will declare March 3 as the Businessman Day.

The decision on this was adopted at the Government’s February 9 session, reports “Armenpress”.

Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said the day will be celebrated on March 3, the birthday of famous entrepreneur and philanthropist Alexander Mantashev.

“We hope this day will be an occasion not only to pay tribute to the distinguished son of the Armenian people, but also to those Armenian entrepreneurs who strive to be like Mantashev with their activities for the sake of the public’s welfare”, Minister Karayan said.