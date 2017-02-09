Parliament to hold extraordinary session on February 14
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government will propose the Parliament to hold extraordinary session on February 14, reports “Armenpress”.
During the Government session on February 9, Minister-Chief of the Government Staff Davit Harutyunyan said it is proposed to include in the agenda the bills on making changes in the laws on electronic signature, agriculture machinery operation and activity of banks, as well as the bills on easing tax calculation from mining companies.
