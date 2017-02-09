President of Control Chamber Ishkhan Zakaryan files resignation to Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Ishkhan Zakaryan, President of Armenia’s Control Chamber has applied for resignation to Parliament Speaker Galust Sahakyan, deputy speaker Hermine Naghdalyan said at the beginning of the Parliament’s session.

“President of the Control Chamber Ishkhan Zakaryan presented a resignation application to Speaker of Parliament Galust Sahakyan”, Naghdalyan said.

Naira Zohrabyan, leader of the PAP faction said it is necessary to form a civilized tradition in the Parliament, in order for the Parliament to express gratitude to those officials who have worked with the Parliament for many years.

Naghdalyan urged not to hurry, because Zakaryan has the right to retract his resignation application within 15 days.

Zakaryan will head the campaigning HQ of Gagik Tsarukyan’s alliance in the upcoming parliamentary election.