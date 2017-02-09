Wounded soldier R. Torosyan to receive quality treatment abroad – says Defense Minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry provided 1 million 318.3 thousand AMD from the Government’s reserve fund to continue the treatment of wounded soldier Ruzvelt Torosyan in Russia, reports “Armenpress”.

The special commission established under the respective decree of the Healthcare Ministry gave a positive opinion over implementing the soldier’s treatment in Russia.

During the Government’s session, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan recalled that soldier Torosyan received gunshot wound while preventing the Azerbaijani sabotage action in 2014. “All opportunities for the treatment were used in Armenia, the Defense Ministry has repeatedly provided assistance for examinations abroad. According to the Government’s decision, this is the case when we are assisting the soldier in case of impossibility to continue his treatment in Armenia in order to receive a quality treatment abroad”, the Defense Minister said.

Ruzvelt Torosyan received a gunshot wound during the Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt overnight May 27-28, 2014 at the southern direction of the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. He will continue his treatment abroad to recover eyesight related problems.