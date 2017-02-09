Customs agents bust large attempted “dumping” product import

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The preclearance control and anti-smuggling department of the State Revenue Committee have uncovered a serious case of customs rule violations, the SRC told ARMENPRESS.

The “Kopelyan brothers” LLC attempted to import more than 13 tons of various types of bearings on February 1, and the commercial documents mentioned the exporting country to be the United Arab Emirates.

“This fact caused suspicion on the border, because the production of such bearings in the UAE doesn’t exist, and it turned out the cargo was made in China, and Chinese bearings are “dumping” products”, senior customs agent Samvel Hovesyan said.

For imports of Chinese bearings to EEU countries, anti-dumping measures are taken which are regulated by the decision 197 of the Eurasian Economic Commission, that is in addition to customs duties, 41.5% of the customs value is added.

Search of the cargo revealed that 60% of the bearings were declared under false customs codes, which resulted in incorrect customs duty charge.

[In economics, "dumping" is a kind of predatory pricing, especially in the context of international trade. It occurs when manufacturers export a product to another country at a price either below the price charged in its home market or below its cost of production]