Woman kills self by jumping on railway tracks in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Rescue Service received a call on February 8 that an unidentified woman has committed suicide by jumping on the railway tracks of the Yerevan-Tbilisi railway, in the vicinity of the Grand Candy factory.

The ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS the rapid response unit of the crisis management center was dispatched to the scene.

First responders confirmed that a body of an unidentified woman was found near the railway tracks located next to the Yerevan Subway station.

Law enforcement agencies identified the woman as 68 year old Anaida Torosyan.

An investigation is underway.