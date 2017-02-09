Parliament session begins, voting expected

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The 4th session of the 4-day sitting has kicked off in the Parliament with 98 lawmakers present.

The session will begin with voting of previously debated issues.

During the February 8 session, MPs debated the Doha amendment of the Kyoto Protocol (2012 Dec. 8), which concerns cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Later the Parliament debated the agreement signed in Vienna on September 7, 2016, regarding the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. The agreement was signed between the Government of Armenia and the Organization for works relating international monitoring structures for the Ban-Treaty.

Vakhtang Mirumyan, deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee presented to the Parliament the agreement presented by the President which was signed on July 7, 2014 in Buenos Aires on information exchange in tax affairs between Armenia and Argentina.

Deputy Defense Minister Ara Nazaryan presented the 2015 September 15 Dushanbe agreement on cooperation between CSTO member states in the areas of transportation of military products, military formations and movable property.