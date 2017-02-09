Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

US Vice President, Turkey’s PM to hold phone talk


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. US Vice President Mike Pence on February 9 will hold a phone conversation with Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Anadolu reported.

This is the first phone talk between Pence and Yildirim.

On February 7 President Donald Trump held his first phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 



