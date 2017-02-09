17 educators to be honored with Armenian Genocide Education Award in US

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s (ANCA-WR) Education Committee announced on February 7 the honorees of the 2017 Armenian Genocide Education Award, Asbarez.com reports.

A diverse group of public school educators, the honorees have empowered their students to apply in depth research on the specific topics within the context of the Armenian Genocide during their lessons.

The awarding ceremony will be held on February 25.

Alice Petrossian, ANCA-WR Education Committee Chair, said the committee received countless nominations for educators. “It is obvious many talented and dedicated educators see the importance of teaching the Armenian Genocide”, she said.