Prime Minister Karapetyan expects Cabinet members to present stance on state-owned companies’ expediency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Based on the Prime Minister’s task, the State Property Management Department presented to the Government the results of financial monitoring and analysis of the 2013, 2014, 2015 and the first half of 2016 data of commercial organizations where the state owns shares.

PM Karapetyan said at the Cabinet meeting that a list of companies were formed which have failed to produce income, haven’t carried out activity or recorded damages.

“At the same time, an analysis has been made for all those state commercial organizations which have formed a relatively small income in the abovementioned period, based on the size of the asset profitability ratio. We will send this notice to everyone, executive bodies are tasked with presenting their stance within twenty days on the activities of the companies included in the list and the appropriateness of continuing these activities”, Karapetyan said.