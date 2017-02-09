PM Karapetyan strictly warns gov. officials to avoid “disservice”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. In response to media rumors, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan strictly warned government officials and Governors not to use administrative resources in the election campaign process.

“There are reports in media saying the heads of our state agencies and provincial structures are using their administrative resources for campaigning, entering the pre-election stage. I am strictly warning everyone, such services will be considered as disservice, regardless which party it is aimed for. Pay special attention to this issue”, Karapetyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

The Parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on April 2. Campaigning period will begin March 5.