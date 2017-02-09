Armenian Premier attends event dedicated to 38th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the event dedicated to Iran Islamic Revolution victory’s 38th anniversary, held at the Government’s Reception House, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

Congratulating Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi and the friendly people of Iran on the Islamic Revolution anniversary, the Prime Minister of Armenia expressed the desire to further strengthen the Armenian-Iranian relations.



