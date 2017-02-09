President Trump addresses letter to Chinese President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump addressed a letter to President of China Xi Jinping, stating that he looks forward to establishing constructive relations with China, the White House said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China”, the statement said.

In a letter Trump also wished the Chinese people a prosperous Lunar New Year of the Rooster.