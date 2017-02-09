President Trump addresses letter to Chinese President
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump addressed a letter to President of China Xi Jinping, stating that he looks forward to establishing constructive relations with China, the White House said in a statement, Reuters reported.
“President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China”, the statement said.
In a letter Trump also wished the Chinese people a prosperous Lunar New Year of the Rooster.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 10:18 President Trump addresses letter to Chinese President
- 10:07 Armenia’s Ombudsman discusses NKR visits with international human rights organizations
- 10:03 Reasons of rise in petrol price in Armenia’s market to be known next week
- 09:59 U.S. Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General
- 09:51 UK lawmakers pass bill on initiating talks over Brexit
- 09:40 Weather update: Fog descends on several highways throughout Armenia
- 09:31 Azerbaijani forces engage Karabakh positions with mortars, grenade launchers in intense ceasefire violations
- 09:16 90.000 visitors in 2016: Geography of tourists visited Armenia’s Matenadaran expands
- 02.08-21:37 Dual citizen Mohammed Farmaajo becomes Somalia’s President
- 02.08-20:28 Armenia’s investment projects to be introduced to Chinese investors
- 02.08-19:18 Armenian President receives parliamentary delegation of Sweden
- 02.08-19:06 Belarus had no legal grounds to extradite Lapshin – says Armenian Justice Minister
- 02.08-18:13 Armenian Premier assesses extradition of Lapshin illogical step
- 02.08-18:07 Armenians protest in front of Belarusian Embassy in Armenia
- 02.08-18:05 Armenian FM says Lapshin extradition will not thwart people’s flows to Artsakh
- 02.08-17:51 ANC Australia calls on international community to condemn Lapshin’s extradition
- 02.08-17:49 Lapshin becomes subject of bargaining, Israel will stand for its citizen until he is free – says former Knesset member
- 02.08-17:34 Lapshin’s extradition to negatively impact visits to Belarus, instead Nagorno Karabakh
- 02.08-17:19 Ministry of Economic Development of Armenia and “Capital Locus” sign MoU
- 02.08-17:17 NKR Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani reports on Armenian Army losses are absurd
- 02.08-17:12 Government plans to improve investigation quality of corruption crimes
- 02.08-16:12 Bloggers reveal Lapshin’s “Con Air”
- 02.08-15:59 Turkey announces plans to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa
- 02.08-15:57 PM Karapetyan visits Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
- 02.08-15:51 Session of Board of Trustees of “Noravank” Foundation held in Government led by PM Karapetyan
- 02.08-15:40 Urban Development Committee presents realistic investment programs worth $105mln
- 02.08-15:24 Adequate response must be demanded from OSCE MG co-chairing countries for Azerbaijani provocations, says Giro Manoyan
- 02.08-15:18 Lapshin’s extradition issue must be raised in various international structures – Giro Manoyan
- 02.08-15:05 Lapshin extradition can’t impact visits to Nagorno Karabakh, says MEP Frank Engel
- 02.08-14:55 Israel’s MP calls on PM Netanyahu to intervene in Lapshin’s case
- 02.08-14:54 “HayPost”, “Converse Transfer” Armenian payment and settlement system award trips and monetary prizes
- 02.08-14:44 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed due to snowstorm
- 02.08-14:23 “If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan
- 02.08-14:21 Russia takes necessary legal measures to protect blogger Lapshin – Dmitry Peskov
- 02.08-14:08 Nagorno Karabakh soldier killed, another wounded as Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 3172 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 2299 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1767 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1525 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right
11:59, 02.06.2017
Viewed 1474 times Mourinho opens up about Mkhitaryan