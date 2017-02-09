Armenia’s Ombudsman discusses NKR visits with international human rights organizations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, who is currently on a working visit in Brussels, had a meeting on February 8 with over 30 international human rights organizations, the Ombudsman’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The meeting had been organized in advance and the participants had been invited to have a meeting with the Ombudsman.

The meeting was unprecedented in terms of the format. It was organized with assistance of the European Friends of Armenia.

It included the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions, the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims, the Open Society European Policy Institute and others. Representatives of the EU also took part in the meeting.

Tatoyan briefed the participants on the new law on the Ombudsman in Armenia, stressed that it aims at raising the institutional role of the Ombudsman in Armenia’s legal system. In addition, human rights in Armenia were also discussed and the Ombudsman’s activities.

Tatoyan highlighted the work with NGOs and reporters.

Issues related to the involvement of the Ombudsman of Nagorno Karabakh (NKR) and visits to Nagorno Karabakh were discussed in detail. Tatoyan presented the NKR Ombudsman’s reports in detail, including the facts on Azerbaijani atrocities.

Namely, one participant asked Tatoyan’s perspective on the so called Baku Platform. Tatoyan responded by saying the platform is not real and it cannot be acceptable, when the April War obvosly showed that the atrocities were committed only because people were Armenian. Hatred towards Armenians is so great in Azerbaijan that a real platform cannot exist, moreover in Baku. This stance has been substantiated with specific examples in the NKR Ombudsman’s report. In response to another question, Tatoyan said he is ready to meet regarding questions on Armenia, but the principle stance is that the NKR Ombudsman must take part in matters concerning Nagorno Karabakh, because human rights issues have nothing to do with politics.

In addition, Tatoyan highlighted the work of journalists in Nagorno Karabakh and mentioned that the work must be boosted in order to increase visits to Nagorno Karabakh. Once again the sides highlighted the principle that human rights don’t have boundaries and the democratic institutions and the civil society of Nagorno Karabakh must be involved in all international meetings.

The participants appreciated the meeting with Armenia’s Ombudsman, and expressed willingness to cooperate and continue similar meetings.