Reasons of rise in petrol price in Armenia’s market to be known next week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition requested written information from major economic entities and relevant state authorities over the reasons of the rise in prices of petrol.

Gayane Sahakyan – Adviser to the Commission President, told “Armenpress” that at the moment it is impossible to give a precise assessment to situation since the research is still underway. The Commission has launched a research the same day, by sending a written request to major businessmen importing and realizing petrol in Armenia, to understand what has changed in the pricing market.

The Commission conducts the research mainly based on the information of the document, therefore, they will receive information both from the businessmen and the relevant state authorities.

There are a number of factors affecting the price of petrol, such as exchange rates, international prices. Thus, the Commission’s specialists are examining also the market of those countries from where the petrol is imported. By combining all information the specialists will be able to give a final assessment to the existing situation. Under the instruction of the Commission President, the research will be completed soon, taking into account the importance of the market. The research results, will be probably, announced next week.

Ran-oil LLC Director Samvel Baghdasaryan told “Armenpress” that the prices are defined in international market, and the rise is a result of the increase in international prices, however, he couldn’t provide details over the rise in prices since Ran-oil LLC is not importing.

Starting from October, 2016, decrease in petrol price was registered in Armenia: the price for per liter reached to 330 from 380, with a gradual decrease. This price was maintained until January 28-29, which was followed by an increase of 10 AMD, and started from February 1, the price of per liter petrol is 360 AMD.

Anna Grigoryan