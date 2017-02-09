U.S. Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions on Wednesday as the next attorney general of the United States after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights, Reuters reported.
Sessions, 70, who has served two decades in the Senate from Alabama, was confirmed by a 52-47 vote largely along party lines after Democrats raised public opposition to his confirmation.
"I want to thank those who after it all found sufficient confidence to confirm me as the next attorney general," Sessions said.
11:21, 01.27.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/45: Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson rated 1st
09:37, 12.23.2016
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/42 – New book enters the list
- 10:18 President Trump addresses letter to Chinese President
- 10:07 Armenia’s Ombudsman discusses NKR visits with international human rights organizations
- 10:03 Reasons of rise in petrol price in Armenia’s market to be known next week
- 09:59 U.S. Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General
- 09:51 UK lawmakers pass bill on initiating talks over Brexit
- 09:40 Weather update: Fog descends on several highways throughout Armenia
- 09:31 Azerbaijani forces engage Karabakh positions with mortars, grenade launchers in intense ceasefire violations
- 09:16 90.000 visitors in 2016: Geography of tourists visited Armenia’s Matenadaran expands
- 02.08-21:37 Dual citizen Mohammed Farmaajo becomes Somalia’s President
- 02.08-20:28 Armenia’s investment projects to be introduced to Chinese investors
- 02.08-19:18 Armenian President receives parliamentary delegation of Sweden
- 02.08-19:06 Belarus had no legal grounds to extradite Lapshin – says Armenian Justice Minister
- 02.08-18:13 Armenian Premier assesses extradition of Lapshin illogical step
- 02.08-18:07 Armenians protest in front of Belarusian Embassy in Armenia
- 02.08-18:05 Armenian FM says Lapshin extradition will not thwart people’s flows to Artsakh
- 02.08-17:51 ANC Australia calls on international community to condemn Lapshin’s extradition
- 02.08-17:49 Lapshin becomes subject of bargaining, Israel will stand for its citizen until he is free – says former Knesset member
- 02.08-17:34 Lapshin’s extradition to negatively impact visits to Belarus, instead Nagorno Karabakh
- 02.08-17:19 Ministry of Economic Development of Armenia and “Capital Locus” sign MoU
- 02.08-17:17 NKR Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani reports on Armenian Army losses are absurd
- 02.08-17:12 Government plans to improve investigation quality of corruption crimes
- 02.08-16:12 Bloggers reveal Lapshin’s “Con Air”
- 02.08-15:59 Turkey announces plans to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa
- 02.08-15:57 PM Karapetyan visits Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
- 02.08-15:51 Session of Board of Trustees of “Noravank” Foundation held in Government led by PM Karapetyan
- 02.08-15:40 Urban Development Committee presents realistic investment programs worth $105mln
- 02.08-15:24 Adequate response must be demanded from OSCE MG co-chairing countries for Azerbaijani provocations, says Giro Manoyan
- 02.08-15:18 Lapshin’s extradition issue must be raised in various international structures – Giro Manoyan
- 02.08-15:05 Lapshin extradition can’t impact visits to Nagorno Karabakh, says MEP Frank Engel
- 02.08-14:55 Israel’s MP calls on PM Netanyahu to intervene in Lapshin’s case
- 02.08-14:54 “HayPost”, “Converse Transfer” Armenian payment and settlement system award trips and monetary prizes
- 02.08-14:44 Armenia’s Berd-Chambarak highway closed due to snowstorm
- 02.08-14:23 “If it was about the money, I’d have gone to Anzhi”, Mkhitaryan
- 02.08-14:21 Russia takes necessary legal measures to protect blogger Lapshin – Dmitry Peskov
- 02.08-14:08 Nagorno Karabakh soldier killed, another wounded as Azerbaijan continues ceasefire violations
16:38, 02.06.2017
Viewed 3172 times Georgian businessman receives license to open McDonald's in Armenia
14:55, 02.07.2017
Viewed 2299 times Swedish Parliament’s Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
15:45, 02.02.2017
Viewed 1767 times First official Inter Milan fan-club founded in Yerevan, Armenia
14:11, 02.03.2017
Viewed 1525 times Expert says Armenia’s stance on Syrian conflict is clear and right
11:59, 02.06.2017
Viewed 1474 times Mourinho opens up about Mkhitaryan