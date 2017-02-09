U.S. Senate confirms Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirmed Republican Senator Jeff Sessions on Wednesday as the next attorney general of the United States after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights, Reuters reported.

Sessions, 70, who has served two decades in the Senate from Alabama, was confirmed by a 52-47 vote largely along party lines after Democrats raised public opposition to his confirmation.

"I want to thank those who after it all found sufficient confidence to confirm me as the next attorney general," Sessions said.