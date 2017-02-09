UK lawmakers pass bill on initiating talks over Brexit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. UK lawmakers passed the bill on February 8 on initiating Brexit – UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. 494 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill presented by the Cabinet, while 122 voted against. The bill was passed without any amendments.

Now the bill will be presented to the Upper House of the Parliament – the House of Lords.

Lawmakers proposed over 300 amendments while debating the bill, however they were rejected.

The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union is widely known as Brexit, a portmanteau of "British" and "exit". Following a referendum held on 23 June 2016, in which 52% of votes cast were in favour of leaving the EU, the UK government intends to invoke Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union (the formal procedure for withdrawing) by the end of March 2017. This, within the treaty terms, would put the UK on a course to leave the EU by March 2019.