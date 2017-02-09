Weather update: Fog descends on several highways throughout Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and IT says as of 09:30 foggy conditions are present in the highways of Armavir, Masis, Artashat, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Noyemberyan and Tchambarak regions, with a visibility of 50-80 meters.

The Berd-Tchambarak highway has been shut down because of an ongoing snowstorm.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS clear ice has formed in parts of the Vardenyats Pass, where highway supervision agencies are carrying out clearing operations.

All other highways and roads of republican and interstate significance are open for traffic.