Azerbaijani forces engage Karabakh positions with mortars, grenade launchers in intense ceasefire violations

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 40 ceasefire violations on February 8 and overnight February 9 in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact. Azerbaijan fired more than 200 shots at Nagorno Karabakh positions, using 60mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers and machine guns.

Intense violations occurred in the eastern and north-eastern directions of the frontline, where Azerbaijan fired a total of 15 shells from mortars and grenade launchers – 9 from mortars and 6 from grenade launchers.

The defense ministry of Nagorno Karabakh told ARMENPRESS the Defense Army remains in full control in the frontline and confidently continues their service.