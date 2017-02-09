90.000 visitors in 2016: Geography of tourists visited Armenia’s Matenadaran expands

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 89.000 people visited the Matenadaran scientific-research institute of ancient manuscripts after Mesrop Mashtots in 2016.

Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, acting director of Matenadaran, told “Armenpress” that this figure has been increased by 3000 people compared to 2015.

The visitors are from various countries, the geography is being expanded year by year. Numerous tourists while in Armenia always want to visit Matenadaran, get acquainted with the manuscripts.

Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan said large number of visitors come from Spain, Italy, Russia, as well as from Iran, France, Poland, the Balkan countries, Germany, China and etc.

“I would like to note that year by year the number of visitors to Matenadaran is increasing. Tourists arrive both by the initiative of tourism companies and independently”, he said.

Tour-guides are working in Matenadaran who specialize in 6-7 foreign languages. Currently a program is planned to be carried out according to which scholars with knowledge of other languages will work with tourists from time to time.

“We have somehow implemented this program. When Iran’s Vice-President visited, our employee, who is fluent in Persian, explained him in Persian. Now we want to put this program in more organized basis”, Ter-Ghevondyan said, adding that the Matenadaran plans to cross the symbolic 100.000 figure of the visitors.

He said the Matenadaran carried out active works aimed at organizing exhibitions. From this perspective the existence of a new building provides wide range of opportunities. Currently there are more than exhibition halls instead of 1-2.

“During the recent years a number of new exhibitions were held, for instance, exhibitions on manuscripts of Nor Jugha (New Julfa), Arabic manuscripts, as well as Persian manuscripts. We held a great exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. This year as well we are going to hold new exhibitions, in particular, exhibition devoted to the Armenian miniature art of Crimea. In addition, we plan to organize also Armenian-Polish exhibition. This year marks the 650th anniversary of the decree signed by Polish King Casimir. This decree, seemed, was the birth certificate of the Armenian community of Poland. That’s why, there will be an exhibition dedicated to this event, a book will be published”, he said.

In 2017 as well an exhibition dedicated to Lazaryans is expected. Valuable materials in connection with the heritage of Lazaryans will be presented.