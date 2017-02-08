Dual citizen Mohammed Farmaajo becomes Somalia’s President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Former Premier of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who is a dual citizen of the USA and Somalia, has been elected president of the country, “Armenpress” reports Al Jazeera informs.

Abdullahi Mohammed Farmaajo was named the new leader after two rounds of voting and quickly took the oath of office.

Incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conceded defeat.

"History was made, we have taken this path to democracy, and now I want to congratulate Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo," Mohamud said.