Armenia’s investment projects to be introduced to Chinese investors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan received Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Tian Erlun.

The press service of the Ministry informed “Armenpress” that the Minister and the Ambassador discussed Armenia’s investment environment and the favorable conditions for investments – the market of the Eurasian Economic Union, the GSP+ system granted by the EU to Armenia, the GSP system granted by the USA, Canada, Switzerland, Japan and Norway, as well as all the other factors which make Armenia attractive for investments. Suren Karayan informed the Ambassador about the investment programs that can be attractive for Chinese investors.

Ambassador Tian Erlun mentioned that Armenia is an important economic partner for China. He proposed that the economic cooperation, particularly in the sphere of investments with much potential, should be deepened. The Ambassador added that the investment projects will be conveyed to possible investors in China. Tian Erlun also invited Minister Suren Karayan to participate in “One zone, one route” international cooperation forum to take place in Beijing in May.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over the participation of Chinese businessmen and investors in the activities of the free trade zone to be established on the border with Iran.