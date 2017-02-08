Armenian President receives parliamentary delegation of Sweden

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on February 8 the delegation led by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the parliament of the Kingdom of Sweden Kenneth Forslund.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan welcomed the guests from friendly Sweden and stressed the role of parliamentarians in developing and strengthening inter-state relations. Noting that relations between Armenia and Sweden have dynamically progressed in the recent years, Serzh Sargsyan assured that Armenia is interested in retaining this tendency with one of its key reliable Scandinavian partners, Sweden. According to the President, the desire to give new impetus to bilateral relations is conditioned not only by political or economic interests, but also for considerations of Sweden’s value system: Sweden is an exemplary country for Armenia for its devotion to common European values, well-established democracy, high level of implementation of human rights and rule of law – something that Armenia strives to achieve by implementing reforms for years.

The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the parliament of Sweden noted that the agenda of the visit to Armenia is rater saturated and productive. He stated that the issues concerning the European Neighborhood Policy and Eastern Partnership are under constant focus of the Swedish parliament and are actively debated. “There is a consensus over these issues in our parliament and irrespective of party belonging we support this partnership and particularly the programs initiated by the European Union in collaboration with Eastern Partnership countries”, Kenneth Forslund said.

Apart from Armenian-Swedish relations, the interlocutors touched upon the ongoing talks on the new Armenia-EU framework agreement, Armenia’s cooperation with European institutions, as well as the upcoming parliamentary elections and their importance for the transformation to new governance system.