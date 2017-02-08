Armenian Premier assesses extradition of Lapshin illogical step

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan considers the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan an unprecedented and illogical step, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan told at the National Assembly during parliament-government question and answer session. To the question of MP Tevan Poghosyan referring to the future steps to prevent similar cases, the Premier mentioned that he doesn’t know how to prevent such illogical steps by this or that person or state.

“I cannot indicate steps that will in the future prevent such cases. This is an unprecedented case and I do not know the ways to prevent such illogical acts”, “Armenpress” reports the Premier saying.

He stated that there have been consultations over Lapshin’s case with both the MFA and Defense Ministry, but did not reveal details.

The Supreme Court of Belarus denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7.

Lapshin was taken to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.