Armenians protest in front of Belarusian Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Dozens of Armenians rallied in front of the Embassy of Belarus in Armenia on February 8 on the occasion of the extradition of blogger, citizen of Russia and Belarus Alexander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan.

“Armenpress” reports MP Nikol Pashinyan mentioned that he strictly condemns the act of violating the freedom of speech by the authorities of Belarus. “Famous blogger Alexander Lapshin was extradited to Azerbaijan on February 7 by the decision of the authorities of Belarus, where a criminal case has been initiated against him for visiting Nagorno Karabakh and giving positive assessments to Karabakh. In the Baku airport Lapshin, as a serious criminal, was escorted by masked special agents evidently for demonstrative purposes. We condemn the act of the authorities of Belarus violating the freedom of speech and consider it an insulting act against the people of Armenia”, Pashinyan said, adding that this is an evidence that Armenian-Belarusian allied relations in the sidelines of the CSTO and EAEU are nothing more than formality.

The Supreme Court of Belarus denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7.

Lapshin was taken to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.