Armenian FM says Lapshin extradition will not thwart people’s flows to Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin by Belarus to Azerbaijan will negatively impact those two states and not only in terms of reputation, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian told at the National Assembly during parliament-government question and answer session. “Our public’s resentment is fully understandable… Azerbaijan aims to prevent people from visiting Nagorno Karabakh and everyone understands this, everyone’s reaction is about this, despite the fact that the justifications for Lapshin’s extradition had other formulations. But the so-called “Azerbaijan’s black list” containing hundreds of names from dozens of countries, including well-known, prominent personalities, even state officials, foreign ministers, speaks about itself”, “Armenpress” reports FM Nalbandian saying.

The Minister is convinced this case will not become a precedent and people’s flows to Artsakh will not be stopped by this act. “People’s flows have increased and will continue in the same way. Naturally, we have taken measures in this direction and will do the same in the future as well, but I don’t think we should announce how we do or what we will do”, Nalbandian said, adding that Azerbaijan appears in a deeper and deeper isolation.

The Supreme Court of Belarus denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7.

Lapshin was taken to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.