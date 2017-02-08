ANC Australia calls on international community to condemn Lapshin’s extradition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Committee of Australia urged Australia’s Government to condemn blogger Alexander Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan from Belarus, ANC Australia reported.

“The Armenian National Committee of Australia calls on the Australian government, as well as all human rights and civil liberty organizations in Australia and internationally, to join us in condemning this blatant act of the Azerbaijani dictatorship in attempting to 'export' its repression of freedom of speech. Today, freedom was compromised. It is black day for free speech and journalism around the world. The international community must not countenance this shameful act and instead, we must call for Mr. Lapshin's immediate release”, ANC-AU Managing Director Vache Kahramanian said.

Alexander Lapshin, the Russian-Israeli blogger who was extradited from Belarus to Azerbaijan on February 7, has been placed in the isolation cell in Azerbaijan’s state security service.

Lapshin was flown to Baku from Minsk on a special flight, escorted by state security agents. A group of reporters were waiting for Lapshin in Baku’s airport, but Lapshin didn’t give any comment to them.

The Belarus Supreme Court denied Lapshin’s appeal on the extradition verdict issued by the General Prosecutor of Belarus.

Lapshin faces up to 5 years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, under charges of “public calls against the state”, and “unauthorized crossing of borders”.