Ministry of Economic Development of Armenia and “Capital Locus” sign MoU

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of the Republic of Armenia Suren Karayan and Founding Chairman of “Capital Locus” LLC Avtandil Gogoli signed a Memorandum of Understanding on February 8. The Memorandum provides a framework for the cooperation between the “Capital Locus” LLC and the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia with the aim of supporting attraction of foreign direct investments to the country and strengthening the presence of international financial organizations and foreign investment companies in Armenian enterprises.

The press service of the Ministry informed “Armenpress” that Suren Karayan stated that in line with its Investment Policy, the Ministry will facilitate the cooperation between the “Capital Locus” LLC and Armenian companies to attract financial resources from abroad for Armenian companies operating in different sectors of economy. He mentioned that, despite of the fact that “Capital Locus” is relatively new company, it is already progressing to attract financial resources from abroad for viable investment projects and prospective companies in Armenia.

Avtandil Gogoli mentioned that ongoing projects of “Capital Locus” amounts to 38 million USD for eight different Armenian companies in agriculture and food processing, renewable energy, hospitality and property development. Majority of transactions are expected to be completed in quarter one and quarter two of 2017.

Founding Chairman Avtandil Gogoli expressed his gratitude for the support which “Capital Locus” receives from Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia.

“Capital Locus” is independent financial advisory company. It explores and secures financing solutions from international financial organizations, special investment funds and asset management companies mainly based in Europe. Capital Locus LLC was founded in Yerevan in 2016 by former CEO of ProCredit Bank – Avtandil Gogoli.