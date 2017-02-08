NKR Defense Ministry says Azerbaijani reports on Armenian Army losses are absurd

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) issued a statement over the reports spread by the Azerbaijani side.

“Armenpress” presents the full statement:

“The reports spread by the Azerbaijani agitprop from the morning of February 8 over the developments in the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, in particular, on the losses and wounded servicemen of the Defense Army are complete absurdity.

The NKR Defense Ministry’s press service calls on the local media to avoid Azerbaijan’s information trap, thus by this filling water into their mill. At the same time, we call on our media to use exclusively the official website of the NKR Defense Ministry while reporting on the ongoing developments in the frontline”.