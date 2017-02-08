Government plans to improve investigation quality of corruption crimes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Government is taking steps on investigating the corruption crimes and improving the quality of public accountability, Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan said at the Parliament, responding to the question of ANC faction MP Levon Zurabyan, reports “Armenpress”.

“We are discussing how to influence the quality of those examinations. And I can say that already a draft law is in circulation according to which the bodies carrying out investigation of corruption crimes must present a report to the public and clarifications why this or that case has been shortened”, the Justice Minister said.

She added that any law enforcement agency must be held accountable to the public, and this report must present comprehensive information on the investigation process of corruption crimes.