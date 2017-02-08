Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Turkey announces plans to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu announced they are planning to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa, NTV.com.tr reports.

“Our first goal is to complete the operation in Al-Bab. After this we will target Raqqa. We can deploy special forces there”, he said.

The Turkish military intervention in Syria, code-named by Turkey as Operation Euphrates Shield began August 24, 2016.

 



