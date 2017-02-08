Turkey announces plans to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu announced they are planning to launch military operations in Syria’s Raqqa, NTV.com.tr reports.
“Our first goal is to complete the operation in Al-Bab. After this we will target Raqqa. We can deploy special forces there”, he said.
The Turkish military intervention in Syria, code-named by Turkey as Operation Euphrates Shield began August 24, 2016.
