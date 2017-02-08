PM Karapetyan visits Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II on February 8 had a meeting with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, press service of the Mother See told “Armenpress”.

Welcoming the PM in the Mother See, Catholicos Garegin II attached importance to the Government’s efforts and programs aimed at overcoming the challenges faced by the Fatherland, as well as solving people’s issues of concern.

Garegin II said with satisfaction that Mr. Karapetyan has always assisted the Armenian Apostolic Church and its structures in various circumstances of his service.

In his turn, PM Karapetyan expressed satisfaction over the existing relations between the Armenian Apostolic Church and the Government, by attaching great importance to state-church cooperation.

At the meeting Catholicos Garegin II presented the PM the activity of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. They also discussed the process of ongoing reforms in the country.

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II wished Karen Karapetyan success in the initiatives directed towards the progress of the Fatherland and welfare of the Armenian people.





