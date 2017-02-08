Session of Board of Trustees of “Noravank” Foundation held in Government led by PM Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Board of Trustees of “Noravank” Scientific-Educational Foundation was held in the Government of Armenia led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 8, press service of the Government told “Armenpress”.

The summary report of the Foundation’s activity in 2016 was presented. Foundation’s executive director Gagik Harutyunyan said in 2016 works were carried out with the public and private sector structures aimed at raising information security, information security handbook and dictionary were prepared with the involvement of the Armenian, NKR, as well as international experts, a number of books and journals were published.

Joint works have been done with the Ministry of Diaspora towards establishing Armenia-Diaspora online university, conferences and discussions were held with the leading Diaspora-Armenian specialists. Gagik Harutyunyan said the university must serve as a platform to discuss the security development issues of the Armenian public. The works on this path are expected to continue in 2017.

PM Karapetyan attached importance to the works carried out by the Foundation and highlighted the need to fully utilize the existing scientific potential. “We must give a new impetus to “Noravank”. We must think how to give more practical effect”, the PM said, proposing the Foundation’s leadership to cooperate with the Center for Strategic Initiatives, discuss and develop new priorities for action.