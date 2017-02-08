Urban Development Committee presents realistic investment programs worth $105mln

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. In accordance to the Prime Minister’s task, the State Urban Development Committee (SUDC) presented construction investment packages to the Government, Narek Sargsyan, Chairman of the SUDC told reporters on February 8.

Sargsyan said numerous discussions were held in the Government and investment packages worth around 105 million USD were found to be completely realistic for 2017, which do not include the current construction works carried out by the City Hall.

According to Narek Sargsyan, the Committee is consistent regarding newly formed programs, which comprises around three dozens. He mentioned the total worth of presented programs was 235 million USD, which in his view was completely realistic, however, since there aren’t prepared documents and definite programs, the undoubtedly programs which were worth 105 million USD were selected.

“Moreover, from the planned investment programs worth 105 million we expect this number to increase rather decrease, because we had numerous negotiations with dozens of investors in the past 4-5 months, we discussed their concerns. Around 50% of these programs will comprise apartment building works, and the remaining 50% hotel and other public constructions”, Sargsyan said, adding only 5% will comprise at the expense of the state budget, the rest will be provided by private investors.

According to him, around 53 of the total program will be realized by local investors, while the remaining 47% by foreign investors.

Sargsyan said there are some programs which don’t yet have investors, for which the ministry of economic development and investments and diplomatic structures are actively working for.

“We’ve proposed a new approach to investors, I can say they are very excited about it. The thing is, we suggest investors to sign a trilateral agreement – State Urban Development Committee, City Hall and if there is need for cooperation with imports of construction material with other fields, we can agree with the ministry of economic development and investments. That is, trilateral or quadrilateral contracts – starting from 500 thousand USD up to dozens of millions of dollars. We suggest to take the responsibility of supporting the investors”, Sargsyan said.

According to him, Armenia is an attractive country for investors in terms of construction.